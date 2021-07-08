Break Point: Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari and Panga director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari come together for the 1st time for a web series on Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi

Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupati, or #LeeHesh as they are popularly called, took the internet by storm yesterday when they reminisced their legendary 1999 Wimbledon victory and hinted at a possible reunion. Memories came flooding back of their countless victories on the tennis court and the numerous laurels the two brought for the nation both when they partnered each other or other tennis players. Fans and well-wishers – both from the sports fraternity as well as Bollywood celebrities congratulated them and waited in anticipation to know if they will get to see them playing together again. Well, it's finally happening. Also Read - Panga director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari to explore new age love with debut web-series Faadu and novel Mapping Love

The wait is over at long last. Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi are reuniting in a unique story of their journey and relationship together, created by none other than award winning husband and wife director duo of , Chhichhore and Chillar Party fame and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari of , and fame. The couple will also be directing together for the first time. Their story will be unfolded on India's largest home-grown OTT platform, ZEE5.

There is lots more in store and some key announcements will be made shortly is what we've been hearing. For now, take your seats and get ready for some incredible tennis related 'behind the scenes' action coming to your screens soon. Game on, we say, but we'd also love to know how excited are you for this onscreen reunion of Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupati as also for the first time to see the combines talents of Nitesh Tiwari nd Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari at work? Tweet and let us know @bollywood_life .