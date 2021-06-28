BREAKING! Bollywood director known for action movies with Sanjay Dutt and John Abraham to helm desi OTT version of Italy's top show Zero Zero Zero; MAJOR STARS to be roped in? [EXCLUSIVE]

If you haven't watched Zero Zero Zero, the crime show everyone is talking about, yet and are too busy to dedicate time to it or already have too many titles pending on your watch-list or just aren't too keen on consuming foreign shows, then fret not because a big-name Bollywood Director might just be adapting it soon for the Indian audience with big stars on board