BREAKING! Bollywood director known for action movies with Sanjay Dutt and John Abraham to helm desi OTT version of Italy's top show Zero Zero Zero; MAJOR STARS to be roped in? [EXCLUSIVE]

If you have a good appetite for foreign shows, then chances are you've definitely heard the name, Zero Zero Zero, the hottest Italian web series at the moment, that's, thankfully, became available to Indian audience last year via Amazon Prime Video. However, if you haven't watched it yet and are too busy to dedicate time to it or already have too many titles pending on your watch-list or just aren't too keen on consuming foreign shows, then fret not because a big-name Bollywood Director might just be adapting it soon for the Indian audience.

BollywoodLife has landed its hands on an exclusively inside scoop from a well-placed industry source that Sanjay Gupta, who's known for his larger-than-life movies, especially with and as the lead actors, is in talks with a major production house to adapt Zero Zero Zero for the desi audience. The details of the production house are yet to be revealed and the cast is yet to be finalised, but some big names are expected to be roped in for the web series.

Apparently, Sanjay Gupta has been brought on board to adapt the show because of his considerable experience and reasonable success with Bollywood remakes, including Aatish, Khauff, , Musafir and Zinda, plus his know-how in handling the crime genre. It's also not known at this point in time which OTT platform the web series may be streamed on, but given that Zero Zero Zero is already on Amazon Prime, it's highly likely that the desi remake would follow suit.

If this does materialise, we wonder how the Italian setting would be adapted to Indian shores and the drug trade involving Italian and Mexican drug cartels be substituted for Indianised gangs.