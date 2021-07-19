Chhatrasal teaser: Ashutosh Rana's Aurangzeb sends shivers down our spine as he prepares for an EPIC battle against MS Dhoni actor Jitin Gulati

Ruling over almost all of the Indian subcontinent in the 17th century, Alamgir Aurangzeb was a formidable force who seemed unstoppable. But there was one braveheart who stood up to his tyranny and challenged his rule. It is the story of this unsung Bundela warrior king that MX Player brings to viewers with Chhatrasal. Starring Jitin Gulati of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story fame in the titular role, the historic web series is directed by Anadii Chaturvedi and sees Ashutosh Rana essaying the role of the ruthless Aurangzeb. Also Read - From Haseen Dilruba, Toofan to Hungama 2: Brand new movies, shows to look forward to on OTT and theatres in July

Watch the Chhatrasal teaser below:

The best thing about the teaser of Chhatrasal teaser is the menace with portrays Aurangzeb, brining all his years of experience and versatility to a very tough, layered character. We don't get to see much Jitin Gulati as the eponymous Chhatrasal, but hope to see more of him in the trailer of the show. While we're yet to see what Jitin Gulati bring to the role, one thing's for certain that with Ashutosh Rana on board, MX Player has certainly made the right choice as far as choosing the right actor to play such a historically detested, vile antagonist.

The Chhatrasal trailer is sechduled to drop on 21st July 2021. MX Player hasn't yet confirmed on a premiere date for the show, but fingers crossed that it happens soon because the teaser has certainly evoked an epic feel, what say? So, how excited has the Chhatrasal teaser made you for the web series? Tweet and let us know @bollywood_life .