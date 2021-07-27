Chunky Panday opens up on the startling similarities between his OTT short film Tap Tap and his career; says, 'I had no work after giving India's biggest hit, Aankhen' [EXCLUSIVE]

Chunky Panday's short film Tap Tap has released on Voot Select to a good response, with his performance taking many many by surprise, especially the younger generation, who aren't aware of his acting talent or the fact that his first five movies were all big hits at the box office. The rest of us though who've seen the film and are well versed with Chunky Panday's ups and downs, couldn't help but draw some startling parallels with his role in Tap Tap and how his career graph has unfolded. To dig deeper into this uncanny resemblance, BollywoodLife sat down for an exclusive heart-to-heart with the actor, and credit to him for not shying away from the topic. Also Read - Shilpa Shirodkar on her bond with brother-in-law Mahesh Babu: Sometimes he's more there for me then my sister

"Yes it does happen. They say that reel life imitates real life and vice-versa. My character, Kamal, has a lot of similarities with Chunky Panday's career. He was a celebrate music director, 25-50 people would daily lime up outside his office, his songs would go to the highest bidding producer and the film would go a hit. Likewise, my secretary would sit in Sun n Sand Hotel (Juhu, Mumbai) and 20-25 producers would once line up for my dates. So, all this used to happen," said the Housefull actor.

"Kamal's downfall occurred and he disappeared, similarly, back in '93, my downfall also began. In fact, after giving India's biggest hit, Aankhen, I had no work, wasn't getting any work. It felt like I was in a game of musical chairs, the music stopped, everybody got a seat, and only I was left without one. I say at home for a whole year, then left for Bangladesh to work (he became a superstar there; christened as the Amitabh Bachchan of Bangladeshi cinema) and when I returned 5 years later, I was very lucky that the audience accepted me again and I got good character roles in comedy or as a villain and people started liking me in them," added Chunky Panday.

Talk about art mirroring life, right? Anyway, it's great to see Chunk Panday doing the work he is on screen in his second innings.