Chunky Panday opens up on the startling similarities between his OTT short film Tap Tap and his career; says, 'I had no work after giving India's biggest hit, Aankhen' [EXCLUSIVE]

Whoever's been well versed with Chunky Panday's ups and downs, couldn't help but draw some startling parallels with his role in his new short film, Tap Tap, and how his career graph has unfolded. To dig deeper into this uncanny resemblance, BollywoodLife sat down for an exclusive heart-to-heart with the actor, and credit to him for not shying away from the topic.