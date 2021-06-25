Collar Bomb: Jimmy Shergill is in a race against time to stop an evil mastermind in this upcoming OTT film on Disney+ Hotstar

It’s a race against time as Jimmy Shergill takes on the role of a police officer in upcoming crime-thriller movie titled Collar Bomb. The plot revolves around a ticking bomb that takes control of a quaint town, which is when officer Manoj Hesi (Jimmy Shergill) sets out to catch the evil mastermind as he tries to saves hundreds of innocent lives. Featuring an ensemble cast of talented actors, which includes and amongst others, the film has been directed by Dnyanesh Zoting and written by Nikhil Nair. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Aditya Narayan, Shabir Ahluwalia, Karan Wahi and 6 more Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants we want to see in Salman Khan's show

Known for his riveting, versatile character-performances such as the lovelorn Raja Awasthi, the hinterland best friend Rudra Tripathi, urban best friend Mihir as well as Victor, the reason behind the iconic jaadu ki jhappi – Jimmy Sheirgill is set to thrill the audience yet again in Collar Bomb. Taking the lead once again as the complex and seasoned cop SHO Manoj Hesi in the intense crime thriller, Jimmy Sheirgill is tasked with protecting the lives of innocent students in the film. This time, Jimmy is thrown into chaos as he is forced to commit a series of heinous crimes before a suicide bomber is set to blow up a school.

Produced by Yoodlee Films and 3 Earth Entertainment, Collar Bomb releases on 9th July 2021 exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

So, how excited are you to watch Collar Bomb, which is looking like an edge of the seat thriller, at least on first impression. Tweet and let us know @bollywood_life .