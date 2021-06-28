Collar Bomb trailer: Jimmy Sheirgill and Asha Negi race against time to take down a suicide bomber in what looks like an edge-of-the-seat OTT thriller

With a ticking bomb taking hold of his beloved town, can police officer Manoj Hesi win the race against time, catch the evil mastermind, protect innocent lives…and himself? That's the crux of the perplexing mystery in Collar Bomb, a high-stakes thriller that follows top cop Manoj Hesi as he strives to stop a suicide bomber from blowing up a school. Actor brings his intensity and depth to the role of a police officer who is unwittingly being controlled by a mysterious individual spreading fear and terror among people. The OTT film also showcases other talented actors, including , , . Watch the Collar Bomb trailer below:

Opening up about the movie, actor Jimmy Sheirgill said, “Collar Bomb is a really special project for me as it's a highly captivating thriller series about an unimaginable hostage situation. While I have portrayed the role of a police officer before, the role of SHO Manoj is much more intense, complex, and dark; and that allows me to play around with a range of complex emotions. The movie has multiple unexpected plot twists and shocking revelations that one would’ve never seen in any other whodunnit. The story will definitely keep viewers hooked and is a must watch for all those love mysteries.”

Director Dnyanesh Zoting said, “Collar Bomb is a twisted and explosive hostage rescue thriller. Jimmy Sheirgill has brilliantly portrayed the role of SHO Manoj Hesi, a good cop forced to do bad things. The story has a bewildering mystery, and the unpredictable plot twists that take place in the cop’s life will keep audiences on a hook. Nikhil Nair, the writer has beautifully crafted this masterpiece and I couldn’t have asked for a more engrossing story to direct. With Disney+ Hotstar VIP, we hope the movie reaches audiences who enjoy a good crime thriller and appreciate the movie.”

Written by Nikhil Nair and directed by Dnyanesh Zoting, Collar Bomb looks the perfect mix of crime, thriller, action, mystery and more. Jimmy Sheirgill takes centerstage as Manoj Hesi, returning to a cop’s avatar after many years. Produced by Yoodlee Films and 3 Earth Entertainment, Collar Bomb releases on 9th July 2021 exclusively for subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium.