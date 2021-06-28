Collar Bomb trailer: Jimmy Sheirgill and Asha Negi race against time to take down a suicide bomber in what looks like an edge-of-the-seat OTT thriller

Written by Nikhil Nair and directed by Dnyanesh Zoting, Collar Bomb looks the perfect mix of crime, thriller, action, mystery and more. Jimmy Sheirgill takes centerstage as Manoj Hesi, returning to a cop's avatar after many years. The OTT film also showcases other talented actors, including Asha Negi, Rajshri Deshpande, Sparsh Shrivastav.