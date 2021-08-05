Entrapped: Adhyayan Summan to make his OTT film debut with a high-concept thriller, inspired by true events – deets inside

After playing a supporting part in the popular web series, Aashram, Adhyayan Summan is all set to make his OTT film debut as a lead actor, along with Sheetal Kale of Atal Faisla and Ek Ke Upar Do fame, in what is beg touted as a never-seen-before contained thriller. In the current OTT landscape, the content and novelty of a film is of utmost importance, and on that count, reports suggest that Entrapped scores big with a high-concept premise that promises to simultaneously entertain and engage. Also Read - #BLExclusive: Special Ops 2, Asur 2, Aashram 2, Four More Shots Please 3 and more: Check out all the dope on the new seasons of the most popular web series

Lead actor Adhyayan Summan shares, "Entrapped has been physically, emotionally and psychologically the most tedious film of my life. Everything about it is crazy and beyond. At that point was going through a lot in my personal life and this filming experience turned out to be cathartic. I am counting on entrapped as my come back vehicle. You will see Adhyayan 2.0 watch out."

Sheetal, on her experience, said, "To get best performance we shot all through the night in a specially made car set that was confined and as close to being locked up in the dark for many hours. It was both exhausting and exhilarating. I hope my efforts and passion reflects on screen and the audience appreciates my performance."

Writer and Director Sameer Joshi, said, “It is an attempt to tell a thrilling story in a confined space with elements of drama. It is just as much an emotional journey as much as it is an on the edge of the seat thriller. I am proud of my team and especially the actors who endured the grilling process in bringing my vision to the celluloid.”

Creative Producer Pawan Shharma said, “Entrapped is a high concept thriller with a universal appeal. It was not an easy film, but the team smartly put together a brilliant story and shot it successfully with strong team.”

In a joint statement, producers Giovanni Karla Vaz and Nisha Karla Vaz said, “A couple get stuck in a car trunk while fooling around in the heat of a romantic rendezvous. What begins as fun and game turns into a life or death situation. What appealed to us was the premise and the unique way the director wanted to tell the story. Also such a film has never been made in India. We are hopeful that this will set a precedent.”

The film was wrapped in a schedule of 40 days, post which it is said to have gone through a few months of gruelling editing to ensure its crisp roller coaster ride for the audience. Entrapped is Produced & Presented by NKV Karma Productions Pvt. Ltd.