Entrapped: Adhyayan Summan to make his OTT film debut with a high-concept thriller, inspired by true events – deets inside

After playing a supporting part in the popular web series, Aashram, Adhyayan Summan is all set to make his OTT film debut as a lead actor, along with Sheetal Kale of Atal Faisla and Ek Ke Upar Do fame, in what is beg touted as a never-seen-before contained thriller