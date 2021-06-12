Four More Shots Please: Kirti Kulhari aka Anj drops a MAJOR HINT on when season 3 could arrive [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Back in March this year, showrunner Rangita Pritish Nandy had announced that the third season of her baby, Four More Shots Please, had gone on floors. However, barely a month later, the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic had reared its ugly head, and soon, the country was thrust in another lockdown, block by block. Now, given the hysteria around the Amazon Prime web series and how well the first two seasons had clicked with its target audience, we were wondering what this means for the development of Four More Shots season 3, and when we'll finally get to view it, all things considered. Fortunately, , who plays Anjana Menon aka Anj, a lawyer and divorced mother, on the show, gave BollywoodLife a major hint about it during an exclusive interview. Also Read - Shakuntala Devi: Vidya Balan demonstrates how she can now quickly solve tough mathematical equations in real life — watch video

Opening up about the delay in the web show and when it's likely to finally see its OTT release, Kirit Kulhari said, "Next year (the release date), for sure, next year. We are not even close to finishing it – we started and like, the lockdown happened again. So, really, Four More Shots is something that's been bearing the brunt of the lockdown since last April (2020), since last March, actually. So, let's see, when it's written (gesticulating to her forehead), it'll come to you (the audience in general), but if everything goes smoothly henceforth, you'll get Four More Shots (season 3) next year, maybe around this time (May or June)."

Four More Shots Please also stars , Maanvi Gagroo and Bani J. It's codirected by Anu Menon and , and cowritten by and Ishita Moitra.