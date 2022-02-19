Gehraiyaan is in the news for many reasons and one of them in the intimate scenes between Sidhant Chaturvedi and . Some people believe that Deepika and Siddhant should have taken ’s permission for before shooting them. In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Siddhant was asked if the comments made him angry. He said that they didn’t as they are professionals and know their equation. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Akshay Kumar BRUTALLY trolled for copying viral meme in Bachchhan Paandey; Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi 1st REVIEW out and more

He added that when they were shooting for this film, Ranveer had come to Goa for a few days and they chilled and partied. He went on to say that when he had signed the film, Ranveer was the first person he called and the 83 actor was really happy. "He has just been showering me with love since and he is my mentor in life, so it was absolutely fine. Deepika is a professional. When people say these things, kya kar sakte hai (what can one do)? Hum toh apna kaam kar rahe hai (We are just doing our job)," Siddhant stated.

Siddhant also revealed that Deepika and him were simply doing what expected of them. He said that they did it in the most elegant way with an intimacy director Dar Gai coming on board. "It took a little time for me as well to ease into it but it was very important because it was not supposed to be for shock value. It was a part of the film. Now that you have watched the film, you know that it's not forced or anything. It's there because it's part of the story," Siddhant said.