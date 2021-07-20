Kakuda: Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha, Saqib Saleem come together to combat a strange curse in this OTT horror-comedy – MAJOR plot deets inside

RSVP has announced its homegrown horror-comedy, Kakuda. The Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem starrer, goes on floors today. Kakuda also marks the Hindi film directorial debut of filmmaker Aditya Sarpotdar, the man behind critically acclaimed and commercially successful Marathi films like Classmates, Mauli and Faster Fene. Kakuda, with equal doses of comedy and spook, explores the legend of a strange curse in a village stuck in time. The eclectic trio are confronted with a challenging ghost who makes them question superstition, tradition and even love in a rollercoaster ride filled with fear and fun.

The film has been written by the talented duo Avinash Dwivedi and Chirag Garg and was developed from a nascent stage by Salona Bains Joshi, the Associate Producer on the film. Talking about Kakuda, director Aditya Sarpotdar says, “I’m very excited to collaborate with Ronnie Screwvala. We are treating the film like nothing short of a big-scale commercial movie. The casting was just perfect and the story will have you both at the edge of your seat and in splits.”

RSVP's horror-comedy, Kakuda, will premiere straight on OTT and is scheduled to on floors in various parts of Gujarat in early 2022.