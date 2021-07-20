Kakuda: Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha, Saqib Saleem come together to combat a strange curse in this OTT horror-comedy – MAJOR plot deets inside

Kakuda also marks the Hindi film directorial debut of filmmaker Aditya Sarpotdar, the man behind critically acclaimed and commercially successful Marathi films like Classmates, Mauli and Faster Fene. It'll go on floors in early 2022.