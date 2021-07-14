Kangana Ranaut joins the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan; will host a reality show on OTT

To Make Her OTT Debut With An Indian Adaptation Of 'Temptation Island' . In the last few years, OTT platforms have boomed worldwide. Indian actors have been making their OTT debut, and their fans have only been happy to see their favourite actors, at the tap of a finger. OTT’s have made it an even playing field, benefitting actors all around the globe. While many famous Bollywood faces have made their OTT, debut, we have some exclusive deets for you. Now another, Bollywood actor, is all set to make her OTT debut and it sounds super exciting. Kangana Ranaut is all set to make her OTT debut but it isn’t going to be with a film, but a show. Yes, you heard us right! Also Read - KRK predicts Ranbir Kapoor - Alia Bhatt's wedding in 2022 and divorce within 15 years; gets trolled

In the past , Superstars of Bollywood have impressed us with their oration skills and these shows benefited from the stardom of the actors. From Bollywood legend , who has been hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati for years and King Khan hosting a lot of shows like Ted Talks India to hosting Bigg Boss for years now.

A source close to the development revealed, "Kangana is going to be the host of a reality show which will premiere on an OTT platform. The show will be an Indian adaptation of the American reality show, Temptation Island and the actress has already signed on the dotted lines and is all set to kick start the shoot."

The show, Temptation Island bring together couples and singles to test their bond and strengthen their connections. Besides this, Kangana is also gearing up for the release of J. Jayalalithaa's biopic, Thalaivi which was delayed due to the second wave of the coronavirus. Coming back to the news, we for sure are looking forward to this OTT debut and it feels like a show we are going to enjoy, thoroughly.