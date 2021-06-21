OMG! Has Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday's Liger been offered a whopping Rs. 200 crore for a direct OTT release? Here's what we know

One of the major films to be affected by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and its ensuing sophomore lockdown has been and starrer Liger, and the fact that it's a pan-India film, mounted on a massive scale and corresponding budget by 's Dharma Productions, makes the impact of its delay only that much more severe on both its makers pockets and the initial buzz that the movie generated. That beng said, as far as everyone and their mother knew, producer Karan Johar and Director Puri Jagannadh have been eagerly waiting to resume shooting the film in full earnest with the cast and crew, and to our knowledge, have also been contemplating possible dates for a theatrical release. Also Read - Shanaya Kapoor mourns the loss of her pet pooch, Scooby; here's a throwback of their adorable pics

However, if the latest speculations are to be believed then Liger could be the next victim of the second lockdown and head straight for an OTT release, especially after reading the rumours of what it has been offered. As per entertainment portal Gulte, the makers of Liger have been offered a whopping Rs. 200 crore to make their movie available for an OTT premiere, ergo forgoing its pre-planned theatrical release. Word is that both KJo and Puri Jagannadh are yet to take a call, but are giving the offer some serious thought.

If it were to happen, it'd be the first film of Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday and filmmaker Puri Jagannadh to head the OTT way. Owing to Karan's digital arm of Dharma Productions, Dharmatic Entertainment, the producer has already had a handful of films and web series take the digital route, especially on Netflix.