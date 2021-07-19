SAY WHAT! Shakti Kapoor to make his OTT debut as 'Crime Master Gogo' alongside Shraddha Kapoor in an Andaz Apna Apna special on THIS platform – watch video

Get ready to see Shakti Kapoor back in his most iconic avatar as Disney+ Hotstar VIP brings back Crime Master Gogo. There's something cooking up, is Disney+ Hotstar bringing the remake of Andaaz Apna Apna? Stay tuned to know more. Seen in his most iconic character, Shakti Kapoor 'ab aaye hai toh kuch lootkar leke jayenge', well he didn't spare his daughter Shradha Kapoor too as he steals her nail polish in this super fun video. We are super excited to see the return of Crime Master Gogo. Also Read - Filmy Friday: After being the voice of Salman Khan, do you know why S.P. Balasubrahmanyam suddenly stopped singing for the superstar?

Sharing the promo on its official Instagram handle, Disney+ Hotstar captioned it: "Gogoji writes his own destiny, but never with his own pen. Ab jab aaye hai, toh kuch toh lekar jaayenge. #GogoIsBack Copyright - 'Vinay Pictures' Film - ' ' produced by Mr. Vinay Sinha." Watch his promo in his iconic character for the Andaz Apna Apna special for Disney+ Hotstar below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar VIP (@disneyplushotstarvip)

Talking about her father, iconic character, said, "Ever since I was little, I have enjoyed seeing my father on screen – totally in his element, adding his personal touch to characters that today have a massive cult-like following! Being on set with him is for the books. It's so memorable to share the screen space with my father and I'm really excited to see how this unveils!!"

Sharing the clip on her official Instagram handle, Shraddha Kapoor wrote: “Arre Baapu nail polish toh chhod dete! @disneyplushotstarvip what have you done? #GogoIsBack Aaye hai toh kuch loot kar jaayenge! #advertisment #sponsored #partnership Copyright: Vinay Pictures Film : Andaz Apna Apna produced by Mr. Vinay Sinha.” Watch it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

So, how excited are you for the Andaz Apna Apna special? Tweet and let us know @bollywood_life .