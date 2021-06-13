Sherni Vidya Balan names her current favourite web series and OTT movies that you must watch; some big surprises on her list [EXCLUSIVE]

Our Bollywood celebrities have become just as hooked onto the hottest shows and films out there digitally, one of whom has even been kind enough to share her recommendations with BollywoodLife. So, today, we exclusively present you Vidya Balan's current favourite web series and OTT movies that you must watch...