Sherni Vidya Balan names her current favourite web series and OTT movies that you must watch; some big surprises on her list [EXCLUSIVE]

The greatest and possibly only source of entertainment for the entire country during both lockdowns had been web series and movies releasing directly on OTT platforms – they've proved to be the biggest succour in these tough, uncertain times, haven't they? And if you though that it's only us, common folk, who've become hooked onto digital streaming services, then think again. Our Bollywood celebrities have become just as engaged with the hottest shows and films out there digitally, one of whom has even been kind enough to share her recommendations with BollywoodLife. So, today, we exclusively present you 's current favourite web series and OTT movies that you must watch, and we must say that they her taste sure does match the quality we've come to associate her with.

Naming her favourites from recent memory, Vidya Balan homed in on two shows from Amazon Prime and a web show and movie on Disney+ Hotstar. "Bandish Bandits, I absolutely loved it. Then there was Sound of Metal (this year's Oscar winner for Best Sound and Editing)...absolutely loved his performance...of . And Mare of Easttown (the new Kate Winslet series), and The Favourite with Olivia Colman (also starring Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz; 2019 Oscar Winner for Best Actress for Coleman and multiple Oscar nominee)."

On the work front, Vidya Balan will soon be seen as a forest officer in Sherni, directed by Amit Masurkar of Newton fame, and costarring and Neeraj Kabi. The film will premiere digitally on Amazon Prime on 18th June.