SHOCKING! Here's the harsh truth why birthday girl Kriti Sanon's Mimi released 4 days earlier than planned and it has nothing to do with her special day

Kriti Sanon rings in her 31st birthday today and while she was all smiles at a grand celebration thrown by her team last night in the presence of a few select paparazzi, where she also happily spoke about Mimi releasing earlier than planned, it seems that the smiles are but a facade to hide the sadness that has come by on her special day of all days. Some very disturbing news about the birthday girl's latest release has rolled in and it could be the worst gift anybody could be given on this day, especially if you belong to the film fraternity. Apparently, Kriti Sanon's latest release Mimi, which has released four days earlier than planned, has nothing to do with the date coinciding with the actress' birthday and everything to do with the movie getting leaked online. Also Read - After Samantha Akkineni's no makeup picture, Rashmika Mandanna's selfie breaks the internet

According to a well-placed source in the industry, Mimi was going to be released as per plan as some of the promotional strategies, including interviews with , and were still pending. However, the makers along with Netflix had to opt for this knee-jerk reaction after suddenly being hit with the shocking reality that their film got leaked online yesterday itself, after which they were left with no other option but to hastily release the movie on Netflix four days before its planned release on 30th July. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Vidya Balan a part of OTT's biggest extravaganza; web series on Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi in the works; Jimmy Sheirgill is thankful to OTT and more

What's more, said source also reveals that seeing that no less 4k pirated copies of Mimi were available on several torrent sites as also on the Telegram sharing app, the makers have even arranged a dual OTT release on both Netflix and Jio Cinemas to try and urge more viewers to see the original version of the Laxman Utekar directorial, considering that not many in the country subscribe to Netflix given its exorbitant fees. Expectedly, producer of Maddock Films has tried to gloss over the situation by stating that the film can come early just as babies are born prematurely, since it's Kriti Sanon's birthday. Also Read - Kartik Aryan and Rashmika Mandanna in talks to star in a film together? Here's what we know