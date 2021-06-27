State of Siege - Temple Attack teaser: ZEE5's State of Siege returns for an exciting spinoff film with Akshaye Khanna, Vivek Dahiya and Gautam Rode

We'll see Akshaye Khanna back in uniform after many years and Vivek Dahiya back as an NSG commando after State of Siege: 26/11 along with Gautam Rode. State of Siege: Temple Attack is directed by Ken Ghosh, who also helmed ZEE5's popular and successful Abhay.