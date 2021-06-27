State of Siege - Temple Attack teaser: ZEE5's State of Siege returns for an exciting spinoff film with Akshaye Khanna, Vivek Dahiya and Gautam Rode

State of Siege: 26/11 was one of the first web series that was released after the coronavirus pandemic hit the entire world, which was a tribute to our brave Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country. It also went on and became one of the most talked about shows. Earlier this year, the platform announced a film a tribute to our soldiers, saluting the brave Indian spirit and continuing the legacy of the Siege series. The original film is titled State of Siege: Temple Attack which is inspired by true events. The makers have now released the State of Siege: Temple Attack teaser. Watch it below: Also Read - From Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: 5 top actors Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah shared screen with

The NSG has always showcased their will and determination to save the lives of innocent people and successfully capture/kill the terrorists. This film will take you through their journey and all the behind the scenes action of a dreadful temple attack. As seen in the teaser, we see a lot of thrill, action, drama and suspense. This film is definitely going to keep the audiences on the edge of their seats. The teaser starts with a voice over of a terrorist who is willing to kill everyone for their mission. It shows how people were trapped by the terrorist and kept hostage while the NSG commandos took charge of the situation and saved lives.

Director said, "State of Siege: Temple Attack is not just a film, it is a tribute to the NSG commandos of India who are always ready to risk their lives to protect us. As a son of a naval officer, I have grown up in awe of our armed forces. In State of Siege: Temple Attack, we have tried our best to give a fitting tribute to our heroes and I cannot wait for the release of the film on ZEE5."

We'll see Akshaye Khanna back in uniform after many years and Vivek Dahiya back as an NSG commando after State of Siege: 26/11 along with . Contiloe Pictures (Abhimanyu Singh), who created State of Siege: 26/11, is also back to produce the film which will be directed by Ken Ghosh, who also helmed ZEE5's popular and successful Abhay. State of Siege: Temple Attack is slated to premiere on 9th July on ZEE5.