State of Siege - Temple Attack trailer: Akshaye Khanna, Vivek Dahiya and Gautam Rode team up for a daring rescue mission based on real events

State of Siege: 26/11 was a tribute to our brave Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country during the dreadful 26/11 Mumbai attacks. After establishing a successful franchise, the platform will now premiere a spinoff, an original film, titled State of Siege: Temple Attack, which will simultaneously release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 9th July. Starring Akshaye Khanna, the movie is inspired by true events. The makers have now released the State of Siege: Temple Attack trailer. Watch it below:

The trailer begins with a disdainful speech in the background, with four terrorists entering a temple, firing their guns with utter disregard for life. They are then shown to keep a number of pilgrims/visitors as hostages. Akshaye Khanna who is making his digital debut is seen playing the character of Major Hanut Singh indicates an incident in the past and requests his senior to send him in for the operation. With vast action scenes and remarkable dialogue delivery, the trailer surely keeps you at the edge of your seat.

"There is an immense amount of hard-work that has gone into making this film, the trailer is a quick adrenaline pumping snapshot of the film. This film is our tribute to the NSG," shares director .

“State of Siege: 26/11 was launched with the with the hope of giving the audience a captivating and engaging drama and we are glad viewers responded positively. The second part is also inspired from true events and the trailer will give you a glimpse into what to expect from this important film which salutes the NSG for their bravery. It is filled with action, emotion, suspense and thrill,” shares Nimisha Pandey, Head Hindi Originals, ZEE5.

Along with Akshaye Khanna, Vivek Dahiya and will also be seen playing NSG commandos, while actor will be seen in a cameo. The production unit who created State of Siege: 26/11, Contiloe Pictures (Abhimanyu Singh), is back behind the film, directed by Ken Ghosh who helmed the hugely popular and successful Abhay 2. Lt. Col (retd.) Sundeep Sen (who was the second in command at the NSG during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks) has served as a consultant on both State of Siege projects.