State of Siege - Temple Attack trailer: Akshaye Khanna, Vivek Dahiya and Gautam Rode team up for a daring rescue mission based on real events

Along with Akshaye Khanna, Vivek Dahiya and Gautam Rode will also be seen playing NSG commandos in State of Siege: Temple Attack, while actor Akshay Oberoi will be seen in a cameo. The film will simultaneously release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on Zee5.