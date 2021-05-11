Sunflower: Sunil Grover's first look in his next web series promises a unique murder mystery

Written by Vikas Bahl and co-directed by Rahul Sengupta and Vikas Bahl, Sunflower also features a strong ensemble supporting cast that includes Ranvir Shorey, Ashish Vidyarthi, Girish Kulkarni, Mukul Chadda, Radha Bhatt, Raj Kapoor and Shonali Nagrani