Sunflower: Sunil Grover's first look in his next web series promises a unique murder mystery

Zee5 has recently announced a unique murder mystery laced with dark humour – Sunflower, starring leading the pack at the Sunflower society along with as Inspector Digendra, his team-mate as Inspector Tambe, as Dilip Iyer, Mukul Chadda as Mr. Ahuja, Radha Bhatt as his wife Mrs. Ahuja and joined by Ashish Kaushal as , as Mrs. Raj Kapoor and Saloni Khanna, amongst others. The web series is all set to release on 11th June 2021.

The platform has released the first look poster of the show featuring Sunil Grover as Sonu. The actor is pointing his finger towards his squint eye encircled with a crime setting. The poster leaves you guessing without revealing much about the story. The web series is the story of a middle-class housing society in Mumbai called 'SUNFLOWER,' with quirky characters. From thrill, comedy and drama centred around the characters with their relatable stories, everything revolving around the housing society promises to take you on a roller-coaster ride.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment and Good Co., the series is written by and co-directed by Rahul Sengupta and Vikas Bahl. Sunflower, a ZEE5 Original is slated to premiere on 11th June 2021. It's going to be exciting to see Sunil Grover for the first time in a murder mystery, and that, too, as the lead. Regardless of how Tandav turned out, one thing it did show is that Sunil is far more than just a great comic talent, and we can't wait to see what he brings to the table this time.