Vidya Balan, Neena Gupta, Amit Sial, Chunky Panday and Esha Deol come together for the biggest OTT extravaganza till date – deets inside

Voot Select is recognized for showcasing some of the most exceptional stories and a diversified content slate. In keeping with its brand promise ‘made for stories’, the platform is set to launch its first curated cinematic experience – Voot Select Film Festival, the only one of its kind direct to OTT festival to bring varied movies together for its viewers. Honouring the most diverse filmmaking voices of the country, the festival will stream more than 15 critically acclaimed movies across genres over 8-days. Also Read - Inside Edge 3: Richa Chadha aka Zarina Malik drops the SCOOP on when Amazon Prime will release the web series [EXCLUSIVE]

With movies, that have been handpicked from across the country, bringing to viewers engaging narratives, impactful characters and great production, the Voot Select Film Festival, will appeal to the palate of every movie connoisseur. Featuring a diverse range of actors from Bollywood like , , , Chunky Panday, and many others, the films chose for this particular OTT extravaganza have been mentored by industry stalwarts Rajkumar Hirani, Amit V. Masurkar, and . Also Read - MEGA-ANNOUNCEMENT! Inside Edge season 3 to premiere soon – more deets about the Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chaddha, Akshay Oberoi web series inside

From themes that throw light on LGBTQ relationships, small-town aspirations and dreams, domestic abuse, female infanticide, broken families and more, the festival aims to put forward stories that are true, realistic and depict the socially relevant issues of today’s day and age, bringing to audiences an #IndiaUnfiltered. Voot Select Film Festival promises to be the one-stop destination for every film lover in the country and will stream soon in July. Well, this OTT film festival certainly looks something to look forward to for movie-buffs, especially with traditional film festival unable to proceed as before. Also Read - From The Family Man 3, Asur 2, Little Things 4: New seasons of 8 Indian web series to look forward to