Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy starrer Brahasmtra is now going to release on the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar. And hence, the team of Brahmastra is going to promote the film again. And that's exactly what Ayan Mukerji, Alia and Ranbir are going to do it again. Until now, we have only seen Ranbir Kapoor promoting Brahasmtra. However, he is also fed up with the same. Ranbir and Alia promoted the film during the theatrical release of Brahmastra. RK, Alia and Ayan toured various cities across the country. And hence, now, Ranbir seems in no mood to promote the film anymore. Yet, Ayan is behind him.

Ranbir Kapoor loses his calm at Ayan Mukerji

So, as y'all saw earlier, Ranbir Kapoor was in no mood to promote Brahmastra but when Ayan Mukerji called him up, he relented unwittingly. Now, Ayan and Ranbir have dropped another video online about Brahmastra promotions as it's going to release on OTT soon. In the new video that Ayan Mukerji shared on his Instagram handle, we see Ranbir enthusiastically talking about Brahmastra releasing on Disney Plus Hotstar. Brahmastra was a huge trend in Entertainment News when it was released worldwide.

However, Ranbir misses out on the word blockbuster while talking about the film. Ranbir gives in and says another dialogue, promoting the film. But this time, he lacks a little conviction and enthusiasm while doing so. So, when Ayan asks him to do it again and say whatever he wants. Ranbir loses his cool, removes his mic and says, he is done and he can now do and say whatever he wants to say and walks out.

Watch Ranbir Kapoor losing his cool at Ayan Mukerji here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

Talking about Brahmastra, the Alia Bhatt, , and starrer movie made a business of Rs 425 crore gross worldwide in just 25 days. The film reaped business from the low ticket prices offered on numerous occasions. Brahmastra is releasing on Disney Plus Hotstar on 4th November.