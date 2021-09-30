Break Point, the documentary tracking the glorious career of Indian tennis legends Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi is coming on October 1, 2021 on Zee 5. The documentary is made by the famous writer - director duo Nitish Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari who are behind films like Chhichhore, Panga and Dangal. Nitish Tiwari and Ashwiny did an EXCLUSIVE chat with BollywoodLife. He told us, "The idea came from Vijay Subramaniam from Collective Artists Network Ltd. He kind of made the proposal of getting together with Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi for this. It is very rare that you get such an opportunity as a story-teller. We said yes very quickly." Also Read - Panga actress Kangana Ranaut inspired to consider marriage thanks to THIS man

The couple reveals that being mindful was the biggest challenge for them as story-tellers. Ashwiny says, "You need to respect their sentiments. You need to create that trust for them to tell their story. In today's time, no one wants to say anything openly. We had to convince them that we're not judgmental, and as story-tellers we want to put forth their tale to the audience and fans. And the narrative would be devoid of any kind of judgment. So, being mindful was important for us."

Nitesh Tiwari tells us that this is not a documentary for just sport lovers or tennis buffs. He feels it is story that will cut across generations and demographics. He says, "I believe emotions cut through all borders. It is a story of two Indian kids who had dreams, came together and battled all odds to conquer the world. Tennis is just the backdrop of the tale. After achieving success, they did not know what to do and what happens next." Everyone is aware of the kind of friction that set in between Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi ruining a once iconic partnership. So, were the two as transparent as the director duo would hope for?

Nitesh states, "We had a very honest chat with the two to get their trust. We assured that we're telling the story from a neutral point of view and would take opinions of everybody who crossed their paths. That was very comforting for them. They could open their hearts out freely."

We could help but ask if Nitesh and Ashwini envisioned a biopic on the lives/career of these two legends. He says, "I cannot answer this question. For me, it is the substance that dictates the style of a story. We felt this was the best medium as it gives it a lot of believability. People will hear it from them only. As of now, I can only see them being themselves."