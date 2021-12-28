Breaking all stereotypes Marathi web-series Anuradha depicts a woman-centric psychological crime thriller - A story like never before

Planet Marathi OTT’s web series Anuradha starring Tejaswini Pandit in the female lead has brought the Marathi digital content space to its knees with an unnerving depiction of a woman-centric psychological crime thriller. Marathi web or television content has rarely depicted the dark side of a female character in a show. Anuradha starts by breaking this stereotype. This web series is directed by Sanjay Jadhav who is known for delivering nothing but record-breaking hits! The director has left no stone unturned while making his digital debut sensational. Tejaswini Pandit is the leading lady who wonderfully embodies the role of a mysterious young and beautiful woman Anuradha. Her diverse character personas and her finesse in depicting each, have grabbed the attention in the 50-second trailers. Also Read - Samantar 2 review: Fans are blown away by Swwapnil Joshi, Tejaswini Pandit and Sai Tamhankar's performances; call it 'the best Marathi web series'

The plot revolves around an Anuradha, a girl in her 20s, who is trapped into a homicide case as a prime suspect. The curiosity 'Is she a “man-eater”?’ will take you on a whirlwind ride in this 7 episodic series. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Gotham to release on Amazon Prime Videos, Nithiin's Maestro to directly release on Hotstar and more

This is social media buzz says that Tejaswini will be playing multiple roles some with a dark and twisted undertone. The shows Pandit in a simple yet gorgeous look sipping her coffee but soon she switches to a rather punky attire and an alluring beauty in the next frame. While some are predicting these to be doppelgangers, some predict they are Anuradha’s alter egos. The teaser does not reveal anything else, just the fact that the storyline will take us through an experience we have never imagined. Sanjay’s direction is the key to stringing these characters together. Also Read - Samantar 2 trailer: Swwapnil Joshi and Nitish Bharadwaj engage in a game of karma and destiny across different timelines

What grabs our attention the most is the heavily-packed star cast on the show. Just like the strength of a good bridge is in its pillars, the strength of good content is in the richness of a supporting cast. Sonali Khare is seen playing a pivotal role in the show. Besides her Sukanya Kulkarni Mone, Sachit Patil, Sushant Shelar, Vidyadhar Joshi, Snehalata Vasaikar, Sanjay Khapre, Astad Kale, Vijay Andalkar, Chinmay Shintre, and Vrushali Chavan too convincingly hold the story together.

Produced by Diamond Entertainment Studio, Anuradha is now available on Planet Marathi OTT. While the curiosity about Anuradha is certainly picking up in the media, we recommend this show as a must-watch!