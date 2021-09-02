Kangana Ranaut always loves doing things in her own style, setting unprecedented trends in the film industry, and she's again set to live up to her reputation with her new film, Thalaivi. No, we're not talking about a female-centric film where the lead actress is enacting a renowned political figure, that has happened before with . We're referring to the OTT deal that Kangana Ranaut and the team of Thalaivi have apparently cracked for the film. First and foremost, as per reports, Thalaivi has been sold for a whopping Rs. 55 crore and that, too, to two major OTT platforms, Netflix and Amazon Prime. Also Read - Tuesday Trivia: Sanjeev Kumar earned his screen name from THIS filmmaker

This'll mark the first time that a Hindi movie would have simultaneously release on two OTT platforms. It also puts all last-minute rumours to rest that the film may still take the direct-to-digital route as so many recent big-ticket Bollywood ventures have with the theatrical shutdown in Maharashtra and the South (except Andhra), coupled with the 50% seating capacity in the rest of the country still in effect.

Commenting on why the movie did not take the direct OTT route, told News 18 that films like Thalaivi and Manikarnika just can't release on digital because they're such massive films, adding that, on the other hand, her other movies like and Judgementall Hai Kya were suited for digital releases, owing to the way they were made, and have actually recovered a lot from the medium.

Thalaivi is set for its simultaneous OTT premiere on both Netflix and Amazon Prime after about four weeks from its theatrical release.