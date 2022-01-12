is set to foray into the digital space. OTT has given a massive second wind to several popular Bollywood stars from the 90s and early to mid-2000s, with in Aranyak and in Aarya being the latest inductees, plus also confirmed to join the bandwagon. And now, one of Bollywood's most macho male stars ever, , is apparently all set to also make his OTT debut in a lavishly mounted Netflix web series about is what we're hearing turns out to be true. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Raveena Tandon proves she's the OG Tip Tip Barsa Pani girl; Krushna Abhishek grooves with ATM machine [VIDEO]

A well-placed source in the industry has exclusively apprised Bollywood that a big OTT show for Netflix has been offered to Suniel Shetty and that the actor is in advanced talks for the same. Apparently, the series, which will supposedly be one of Netflix's biggest to date, is based on the Mumbai underworld from the early 1960s to the mid-1980s, wherein Suniel Shetty is expected to play the lead role of real-life Mafia boss Varadarajan Mudaliar aka Vardhabhai aka Vardha, who, along with Haji Mastan and Karim Lala, formed the infamous trip of Mumbai's crime underbelly between the 60s and 80s. Also Read - Trending ENT news today: Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4, Sushmita Sen's ex Rohman's comment on her video, Kabir Khan's dig at Salman Khan and more

For the uninitiated, Varadarajan was born in Tuticorin, Tamilnadu, and moved to Mumbai in 1945. Several movies in the past, including , , , , Agneepath and Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai had key character based on Varadharajan. Our source further informs us that Suniel Shetty was on the lookout for a project to mark entry into the OTT world for quite some time and couldn't resist the opportunity when the aforementioned Netflix show came knocking. Nothing else is know though at this point about the writer, creator and rest of the cast. Also Read - Sushmita Sen dances with daughters Renee and Alisah, but it's ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl's comment that's unmissable