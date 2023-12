Love the world of history and royal romances? All the royal customs and traditions give you a kick? Well, Bridgerton is for you then. The Netflix's show Bridgerton is among the most popular ones. The first two seasons have already got fans to fall in love with all the characters. And now it is time for season 3. The OTT giant made a big announcement about the third instalment of Bridgeton leaving all the fans excited. The third part of the web series will be released in two parts and will premiere next year. Read on for more details.

The third season of Bridgerton will tell the love story of Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton. Penelope is played by Nicola Coughlan while Colin Bridgerton is played by Luke Newton. Well, it was revealed in season one that Penelope is the Lady Whistledown. She is a Gossip Girl of sorts who reveals and publishes articles about the personal lives of the royals. We see that Penelope is heartbroken as she hears Colin, her good friend, saying not so kind words about her. Keeping all of that aside, Penelope has now decided to take on a husband and get married. Colin tries to win back her friendship by being her mentor. Now, Netflix has announced that their story will be showcased in two parts. The first part will release on May 16 while the second part will release on June 13.

Rejoice in this most thrilling news. Bridgerton Season 3 shall debut in two parts: Part 1 on May 16 and Part 2 on June 13. pic.twitter.com/BQEb6Lahlw — Netflix (@netflix) December 12, 2023

As soon as Netflix made the big announcement, Bridgerton started trending on X (formerly known as Twitter). Colin and Penelope are together called as Polin by their fans who are more than excited to know more about their loved story. Some fans are not happy that the season is going to be split in two parts as they will have to wait for long.

Well, yes, the wait is long but we are super excited. Are you?