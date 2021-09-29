Britney vs Spears lays bare all what led to the conservatorship of the pop superstar and digs to the root cause of how it has turned into the sordid affair that it is today. Not many documentaries are capable of evoking myriad emotions like shock, anger, discomfort and disbelief. Britney vs Spears successfully touches upon them all and then some. Regardless of your opinions about Britney Spears' music, once you watch this Netflix documentary, you'd be hard pressed not to support her and hope that her fiendish father, Jamie Spears disappears from her life forever (yes, not all parents are a divine gift, face it). Also Read - Britney vs Spears review: Netflix's eye-popping documentary is as uncomfortable and infuriating as it's unbelievable and shocking

In fact, no sooner than Britney vs. Spear dropped on Netflix than support poured in from all quarters on social media as fans seethed with rage over how the singer's father has dominated every aspect of her life for the past 13 years, smothered her with supervision, curtailed all her freedom, taken charge of every single of her financial resources and assets, and even monitored whom she can and cannot interact with. An outcry has arisen for the immediate end of conservatorship and legal battler with her father. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: Chris Martin and Courtney Cox find BTS' V's voice perfect, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck lock lips in New York and more

Check out the best tweets below:

I just watched the Britney Spears documentary on Netflix, my heart goes out to girl, imagine being stripped away of absolutely everything not just by anyone but your own flesh and blood. #BritneyVsSpears — Casey x (@Caseballantyne) September 28, 2021

#BritneyVsSpears I cant even put into words how upset and angry i am over Britneys treatment. She has no rights. All the lies and controlling her. The world is finally opening up to this and its about time. She deserves the entire world #FreeBritney. — Daniels mummy ❤? (@NikkiABoleyn) September 28, 2021

For now I’ve watched #BritneyVsSpears and #ControllingBritneySpears only once, cuz let’s face it’s hard to watch without feeling sad, angry, disappointed, disgusted. However, I plan to watch the both documentary again and share some more thoughts on them. As soon as I find time — Britney Doll (@BritneyDoll7) September 28, 2021

Just watched #BritneyVsSpears on Netflix and on the whole, it was good and gives the general public a good insight into the movement.

Praying for a positive outcome from court tomorrow for @britneyspears, and hope the rats exposed in the film get their comeuppance #FreeBritney — Mαɾƙ Lყɳɳ-Aԃαɱʂ (@marklynnadams) September 28, 2021

just watched #BritneyVsSpears and tbh, every single day, i keep wishing from the bottom of my heart Brit can get her freedom back. ? FREE BRITNEY. — gra ? (@materialb0y) September 28, 2021

For more insight into the Britney vs Spears documentary, you can check our review here if you haven't watched the Netflix film already or don't have the means to. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: My Universe ft BTS x Coldplay gets ARMY excited, Nick Jonas relishes rock shrimp koliwada at wifey Priyanka Chopra's restaurant and more