Though the storm is yet to subside and probably won't for another week or two, there are a number of releases queued up both for the big and small screens this week that's sure to keep you glued to your seat if you want something new to look forward to after the and starrer, directed by . So, if you're a hardcore movie-buff and web series enthusiast, then we've got you covered with the complete list of new theatrical and OTT releases premiering this week...

Matsya Kaand (MX Player - 18th November)

MX Player is all set to bring viewers the story of an honourable con artist – Matsya Thada (Ravii Dubey) who conducts his kaand with aptitude, intelligence, and charm rather than using his brawn. Notorious to have pulled off the most unique and biggest cons across the country, he always manages to slip past the cops as he moves from one job to the next. Besides Ravii Dubey and , Matsya Kaand also stars , Zoya Afroz, , Rajesh Sharma and , and is directed by Ajay Bhuyan.

2 (Theatres - 19th November)

The , Saif Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Sharvari sequel arrives on the back of plenty of goodwill for the first film, but will it recreate the same magic? Fingers crossed...

: Afterlife (Theatres - 19th November)

37 years after the classic horror-comedy, its sequel releases, banking on the goodwill and popularity the first film still enjoys, much like B&B 2 is hoping for.

Your Honor season 2 (Sony LIV - 19th November)

Get ready to witness Bhishan Khosla (Jimmy Sheirgill) take on the world to save his world. After receiving great reviews in the first season, the show returns for its sophomore season, which stars additional talented actors like , and Mahie Gill in prominent roles. The web series is an official adaptation of Israeli show Kvodo. It's directed by E. Niwas.

Cash (Disney+ Hotstar - 19th November)

In Cash, serial entrepreneur Armaan use his start-up skills to turn adversity into opportunity, following the announcement of demonetisation, in the upcoming comic caper on Disney+ Hotstar. Produced by Vishesh Bhatt and directed by Rishabh Seth, Cash promises to be an entertaining watch with comedy, drama and set against the backdrop of demonetisation. It stars , Smiriti Kalra, , and

Dhamaka (Netflix - 19th November)

The starrer, based on popular Korean movie The Terror Live, promises to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller, reinventing the actor in an all-new avatar.

Tick Tick Boom (Netflix - 19th November)

Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda makes his feature directorial debut with tick, tick…BOOM!, an adaptation of the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, who revolutionized theater as the creator of Rent. The film follows Jon (Academy Award nominee and Tony Award winner Andrew Garfield), a young theater composer, who’s waiting tables at a New York City diner in 1990 while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical. Days before he’s due to showcase his work in a make-or-break performance, Jon is feeling the pressure from everywhere: from his girlfriend Susan, who dreams of an artistic life beyond New York City; from his friend Michael, who has moved on from his dream to a life of financial security; amidst an artistic community being ravaged by the AIDS epidemic. With the clock ticking, Jon is at a crossroads and faces the question everyone must reckon with: What are we meant to do with the time we have?

The Wheel of Time (Amazon Prime - 19th November)

Based on Robert Jordan’s fantasy novel series of the same name, Amazon Prime Video's The Wheel of Time web series follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the powerful, all-woman organization of channelers (magic users) called the Aes Sedai, who takes a group of five young people from their home village following an attack by the forces of the Dark One, an evil entity who seeks to destroy the Pattern (Existence). Among these five, she believes one might be the reincarnation of the Dragon, an ancient hero and powerful channeler who is prophesied either to save the world or destroy it.