Call My Agent Bollywood trailer: Aahana Kumra-Rajat Kapoor's dig on Bollywood insiders looks hilarious, but Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha's cameos steal the show

Turning up the charisma and allure, Aahana Kumra, Ayush Mehra, Soni Razdan and Rajat Kapoor effortlessly take on the roles of talent managers at a renowned talent agency in Netflix's Call My Agent: Bollywood