Palki Malhotra is a writer, director, producer, creative producer and dance director. She has created and written television shows like Dill Mill Gayye, Dill Dostii Dance,Pavitra Bhagya, MTV Girls On Top, Yeh Teri Galliyan and more. She ventured into the OTT space with Zee5's Love Scandal and Doctors. Her newly released show Campus Beats on Amazon MiniTV is creating waves with its superb youth connect and is already on it's season 3 streaming live today. In an exclusive chat with BollywoodLife, Palki talks about Campus Beats. Campus Beats has been one of the most loved shows and the finale season of the show is here. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Hina Khan, Dilip Joshi and more TV celebs exposed, netizens reveal the sweetest and rudest encounters

Palki Malhotra spoke about how she feels after the show has released finally. She said, "It feels amazing, and there are no words to describe how excited and happy I am just to know that your show has done well. It just makes me believe that one should never give up on their dreams, and with hard work and passion, anything is possible." Also Read - Before Ridhi Dogra in Jawan, Top 10 TV celebs who made/will make their Bollywood debut with a big-budget film

Palki Malhotra on creating new looks for Shantanu Maheshwari

She further spoke about styling Shantanu Maheshwari's looks for the show. She said, "I was scared while putting together Shantanu's look because Shantanu is doing so well for himself in the fashion industry. Since two years he has taken a very conscious decision about his fashion and styling. Everything that he wears is always out of the ordinarary. Of couse, with Shantanu's look as Ishaan, I had an added pressure because Shantanu is very particular of what his look and feel would be. So while we had our stylist on board and we went through our internal styling discussions, Shantanu wanted us to push our boundaries because Campus Beats is slightly heavy on styling on fashion. Because there are Gen Z kids who are up market kids so the costumes of such up market Gen Z dancers is always tough to make." Also Read - From BollywoodLife to Filmfare to IIFA, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi bags one trophy after another

Trending Now

"So when my stylist got busy with all of this, Shantanu and I, sat down together to put his look together. One thing I was very sure was to make it gender neutral so even if Ishaan's character is tilting slightly towards alpha but we did not want to do that with his clothes and his styling. So we went for gender neutral guts. We kind of bent rules into Shantanu's styling. So we have done a lot of things that Shantanu has not done before. A lot of times you will see him carry crop tops, sheer navel necks, ceratin jackets which are oddly cut. But we did not want his jackets to be ordinary ones. We had out pocket jackets for him, assymitrical jackets for him. His lowers/denims were all funky. So basically we wanted to do somethig with Shantanu which he has not done before, "she added.

Palki Malhotra on her love for creating youth centric shows

She also spoke about her love for making youth centric shows like Dil Mill Gayee and Dil Dostii Dance and more. She shared, "I love doing youth centric series. I personally believe in this genre and I feel that youth shapes the country and it's with their mindset. If you know their mindset what they are doing, where they are tilting towards, that's when you know where will society be in the next five years. I am very attached with this genre. I also feel these are the formative years of your life where either you grow as a bad, good or an ordinary person. So it is a very important part of your life and I personally feel that if inculcated with a right value system, you can make a difference. So I believe that everyone must do their bit for the society. "

She added, "But I also have a lot of fun with this genre because this is that age where friends are your family and friends are the ones whom you choose when you can't choose your family. So while all of this happens, this is when you are growing up, this is when you are understanding what emotions and love means, what friendship means. So coming of age in true sense is something that really excites me. This is the time when you build your character. I am building it while I am writing or for someone who is watching it. I just love the genre and I feel it will always remain fresh each time I do it. "

Palki Malhotra talks about her favourite character from Campus Beats 3

She further revealed show is her favourite character from Campus Beats 3. She said, "I personally enjoyed writing for Rihanna. I always tilted towards anti-hero, and anti-heroines. When I am using this word anti it means that they are simply not quintessential hero material as far as our society is concerned. When you see Rihanna, she is someone who stands on her ground, she has a certain way of functioning. She is not going to bend. She has a certain way of looking at things. When you deep dive into her character, but the beauty of Rihanna is, inspite of coming with a lot of money, power, and good looks, she chooses hardwork as her tool."

A look at TV shows banned in Pakistan

"So while there is a lot of angst against the certain sector in the society, it is steaming from a certain failture. It is steaming from the point where she feels that people are failing because they have taken their position for granted. And Rihanna does not take anything for granted. And there is one dialogue where she says, that she has kicked herself so hard and pushes herself so much that she has made sure she is respected. So for Rihanna, life is not about getting attention, it is about getting respected. And that is stemming from her broken relationship with her mother. She is very fanastic, and a brilliant character which is easily misunderstood, "she concluded.