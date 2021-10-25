Korean web series Squid Game is all the rage everywhere – it has become a global phenomenon and is quite literally the only show on everyone's lips for the time being. Several great web series have come and gone, including this year, but few have managed to come close to the euphoria that is Squid Game, so much so that it has also managed to edge past the eagerly anticipated Money Heist season 5 volume 1 in terms of popularity this year while also zipping past Bridgerton as the most watched web series in its first month. To sum it up, Squid Game is bossing several all-time famous web series on OTT platforms. So, if you're among those who can't get enough of it and now know not what to do once you're done with it, then we've got you a list of other riveting game-based movies and web series to binge-watch on Netflix, ZEE5, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' Jungkook's sweet gesture for staff member leaves ARMY gushing, Offset gifts Cardi B a home in Dominican Republic and more

Alice in Borderland (Netflix)

Before a top oriental show (Korean) called Squid Games existed, where people played games against each other with life-threatening consequences, there was another top oriental show (Japanese) called Alice in Borderland, where people played games against each other with life-threatening consequences. It may lack the emotional heft and absorbing back-stories of Squid Game, but the alternate universe and idiosyncratic approach makes it almost as interesting.

Table No. 21 (ZEE5)

Paresh Rawal puts and through a serious of games that become progressively more precarious to their life and expository of their secrets as a means of exacting revenge unbeknownst to them albeit with the promise of pots of cash.

The Hunger Games tetralogy (Amazon Prime)

The franchise that made a star is also one of the highest-grossing, definitive 'young adult post apocalyptic' franchises (even if it may not be anywhere near as good as the novels) where youngsters play deadly games for a chance at a better life.

The Maze Runner (Disney+ Hotstar)

The next best young adult movie after The Hunger Games series features deadlier games and greater odds more than compensate for its lack of empathy.