Cartel trailer: Supriya Pathak and Rithvik Dhanjani's gang-war saga looks like OTT's answer to RGV's Satya, Company, Sarkar

Building intrigue around the town about #WhoaretheAngres, ALT Balaji and MX Player have together finally launched the trailer of their upcoming crime web series, Cartel, which will also mark the latter's first subscribtion-based OTT content. The trailer begins by showing us "The Family", with us getting introduced to Rani Mai, played by the versatile . Dressed in a nauvari saree, Rani Mai is fierce and how. We are then introduced to her three sons – Major Bhau, Madhu Bhau, and Abhay – played by , Jitendra Joshi and .

When one character asks Major Bhau how he killed the soldier inside him, his reply – "Mara nahi hai wo, Pehle wo desh ke liye ladta tha, aur ab apni family ke liye" – can't help but get us whistling. With a humongous cast of around 137 talented actors, this highly ambitious show promises to enthrall the audience no end. Watch the Cartel trailer below:

Set in present-day Mumbai, Cartel tells the story of five crime lords based in different areas of the city, how they carry out their illegal operations and how political, judiciary and corporate bodies are closely intertwined with the underworld of contemporary times. The five gangs have lived with mutual cooperation and peace because of a treaty put forth by Rani Mai years ago. However, the turn of events creates an imbalance between the gangs, and what happens next is what Cartel is all about. Filled with interesting twists, turns, deceit, manipulation, action, and a lot of drama, this masala-packed trailer is telling us how interesting the show will be.

While talking about the trailer, Rithvik Dhanjani said, “Finally, the show's trailer has dropped, and trust me, I'm the happiest right now. Everyone will get to see a different side of me. I've stayed with Abhay for three long years, and it's a beautiful feeling to see him on screens.”

Tanuj Virwani, who plays Major Bhau commented, “Cartel is not just an ordinary show. It is like a baap of action dramas. And I think the audience will get a glimpse of it through the trailer.”

Coming back to Cartel, the web series primarily revolves around The Angre family and four other crime lords, and how they try to outdo each other to asset their authority as Mumbai's biggest mafia. Produced by Balaji Telefilms, the show has a stellar cast comprising Supriya Pathak, Tanuj Virwani, Jitendra Joshi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Pranati Rai Prakash, Divya Agarwal, Girija Oak Godbole, Amey Wagh, , Vikram Kochhar, , , Sanaya Pithawala, Mayur More, Mrinal Dutt, Krishna Kaul, Aditi Vasudev, Keval Dasani, Kannan Arunachalam, Sushrii Mishra and Anil George amongst 137 actors in the web series.