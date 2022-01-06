was last seen in the 2018 release Zero. There were reports that the actress will be seen in cricketer Jhulan Goswami's biopic, and now, finally, the movie has been announced. Titled Chakda 'Xpress, the film will be premiered on Netflix, and the shooting will kickstart soon. Netflix India took to Twitter to make an announcement about the film. They tweeted, "Time to scream HOWZZAT cause we can’t contain the excitement to see @AnushkaSharma hitting the wickets like #JhulanGoswami in Chakda ‘Xpress, filming soon @OfficialCSFilmz @prosit_roy #KarneshSSharma #AbhishekBanerjee @manojmittra @saurabh0903 @rajneesh_chopra." Also Read - Did Ranveer Singh just join the cast of international fantasy web series The Wheel of Time?

While talking about the film, Anushka in a statement said, "It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women's cricket. At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women's cricket. From support systems, to facilities, to having a stable income from playing the game, to even having a future in cricket – very little propelled women of India to take up cricket as a profession. Jhulan had a fighting and extremely uncertain cricketing career and she stayed motivated to make her country proud. She strived to change the stereotype that women can't make a career out of playing cricket in India so that the next generation of girls had a better playing field. Her life is a living testimony that passion and perseverance triumphs over any or all adversities and Chakda Xpress is the most definitive look into the not so rosy world of women's cricket back then. There is still a lot of work to be done and we have to empower them with the best so that the sport can flourish for women in India."

We should all salute Jhulan and her team-mates for revolutionizing women's cricket in India. It is their hard work, their passion and their undefeated mission to bring attention to women's cricket that has turned things around for generations to come. As a woman, I was proud to hear Jhulan's story and it is an honour for me to try and bring her life to audiences and cricket lovers. As a cricketing nation, we have to give our women cricketers their due. Jhulan's story is truly an underdog story in the history of cricket in India and the film is our celebration of her spirit," she added.

Jhulan Goswami is an all-rounder and one of the fastest bowlers in the history of women's cricket. In 2007, she was given ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year award. In 2010, she received Arjuna Award and in 2012 she was honoured with Padma Shri.