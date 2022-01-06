was last seen in the 2018 release Zero. In 2021, she welcomed a baby girl named Vamika, and her fans have been eagerly waiting for her comeback. Today, Jhulan Goswami’s biopic titled Chakda ‘Xpress starring Anushka was officially announced. The film will be premiered on Netflix, and it will go on the floors soon. To make an announcement about the movie, Netflix India shared a teaser. They tweeted, "Time to scream HOWZZAT cause we can’t contain the excitement to see @AnushkaSharma hitting the wickets like #JhulanGoswami in Chakda ‘Xpress, filming soon @OfficialCSFilmz @prosit_roy #KarneshSSharma #AbhishekBanerjee @manojmittra @saurabh0903 @rajneesh_chopra." Also Read - Chakda 'Xpress: Anushka Sharma to make a comeback after baby Vamika with Netflix's Jhulan Goswami biopic

Chakda 'Xpress will be directed by Prosit Ray who had helmed Anushka starrer . While fans of the actress are loving the teaser, a few people on social media are not much happy with Anushka's casting in the film.

A Twitter user wrote, "Ye flop karayegi Isse accha jhulan ko hi le lete Woh acting bhi acchi hi kar leti." Another user wrote, "As much as I love her,she does NOT fit this role and tbh this is kinda cringe……….." One more user tweeted, "Cringe pro maxxx. A Bengali actress must have been chosen for this role. Leave casting to Bollywood (Urduwood) and they'll end up casting for Martin Luther King Jr.'s biopic."

A Twitter user feels that Bipasha Basu or would have been a better choice for the film, "I don't know about you all but or Esha Gupta would have been better choice for this role, Bengali + same skin colour + she has good height too." Check out the tweets below…

Ye flop karayegi

Isse accha jhulan ko hi le lete

Woh acting bhi acchi hi kar leti? — lawgical Anna? (@annaanupam1) January 6, 2022

As much as I love her,she does NOT fit this role and tbh this is kinda cringe……….. — Deepu’s day (@07Taraaa) January 6, 2022

Cringe pro maxxx. A Bengali actress must have been chosen for this role. Leave casting to Bollywood (Urduwood) and they'll end up casting Robert Pattinson for Martin Luther King Jr.'s biopic. — Sid Betzler (@SidBetzler) January 6, 2022

I don't know about you all but Bipasha Basu or Esha Gupta would have been better choice for this role ? , Bengali + same skin colour + she has good height too . — Keval Pathak (@kevpathak) January 6, 2022

Jhulan jaisi kahin se bhi wo lag rahi ?

Na height waisi na color waisa .? — Priyam (@___priyam2) January 6, 2022

We wonder what Anushka and the makers have to say about these reactions from people on social media.