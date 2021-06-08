Chellam Sir from The Family Man 2 sparks meme fest on Twitter; fans compare him to Money Heist's Professor

Family Man 2 starring Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni and others recently premiered on Amazon Prime Video. The show is garnering accolades from all corners with everyone raving about the show. However, one character that has managed to stand out the most is of Chellam Sir. He is a retired Indian agent who is helping Srikant played by Manoj and other members of the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell in their investigation. Despite having a very little screen time, Chellam Sir played by Uday Mahesh is making the maximum noise on social media. Fans are making memes and comparing his character to that of Professor from Money Heist as he knows everything.

Uday Mahesh's character has paved way to hilarious memes with many even comparing him to Google. In the show, everyone turns to Chellam Sir whenever they need any information and that has got all the fans talking. A fan of Family Man 2 wrote, "Chellum Sir provides access to info when nobody else can. He is basically a VPN." A fan even asked for a Chellam Sir spin-off. "Now we want a #ChellamSir spin-off series. @PrimeVideoIN #BetterCallChellam," read a tweet. Check out a few tweets here:

Meanwhile, Family Man 2 received some flak as it showed Samantha Akkineni's character with brown face. Over this, the director Raj & DK, shared their views. To Film Companion, Raj was quoted saying, "Here, we are trying to get the character of Raji right. We want her to speak it, we want her to look it, we want her to be that action girl who can land the punch; someone who can be physically fit and take on a guy double her size. That's our main challenge. So if you look at what she wears... She's a soldier, she's a weather-beaten girl, there's no time for worrying about self-care. If you're a solider in the Himalayas, your face is going to be red, that's the makeup." DK added, "In a way, it's the character, right. And the character demanded that she had to be fit, because she's a military person. And what did Samantha do for the role? She actually trained. For three months she did intense training and got these biceps. She learned martial arts from the choreographer, and took classes, and that's why the action is good. She learned this particular dialect of Tamil, which is not her usual Tamil. Now add to that the concept of hair, makeup and costume, that is the complete character that we are presenting. This is the character of Raji; she looks a certain way, she walks a certain way, and she's a killing machine, and that's all there is to it."