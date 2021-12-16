Chhorii 2: Nushrratt Bharuccha all set to SCARE audiences once again

Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Chhorii was premiered on Amazon Prime Video last month. The film received mixed to positive reviews, and Nushrratt’s performance in the movie was appreciated a lot. In Bollywood, we have seen sequels of many horror films, and now, the makers of Chhorii have announced a sequel to the movie. Vishal Furia, who directed the first part, will also helm Chhorii 2, and Nushrratt will play the lead role in the sequel as well. The actress took to Instagram to make an announcement about Chhorii 2. Also Read - Jacqueline Fernandez to be arrested soon in money laundering case; Salman Khan won’t be able to help her?

She posted a video and wrote, "It's your love and encouragement that's bringing us back! Ecstatic to share with you that the world of Chhorii will get a new edition in 2023. #Chhorii2 @furia_vishal @tseries.official @tseriesfilms @abundantiaent @crypttv @psychscares @ivikramix @shikhaarif.sharma @notjackdavis #Bhushankumar."

In a statement, director Vishal Furia said, "I am thrilled to take the Chhorii story to the next level with its sequel. I have always envisioned Chhorii to be a multiple film franchise and started developing the story of the sequel while we were filming the first edition. The love for Chhorii from all quarters has been overwhelming and I am ready to begin another journey with the amazingly talented Nushrratt and my producers who have stood by me and supported my vision all through."

Nushrratt added, “I am over the moon with the amazing reactions and success that Chhorii has met with! Chhorii was a significant departure from the work I had previously been a part of and to see the risk being rewarded is such a great feeling. Chhorii is a passion project for all of us and I cannot wait to engage with Vishal and the team as we take the story forward with Chhorii 2."

Apart from Chhorii 2, Nushrratt will be seen in movies like Ram Setu, Janhit Mein Jaari and Hurdang.