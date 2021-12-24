The Christmas weekend is finally here. The year 2021 is all set to end soon, and while some of you will go out and party hard, some of you will prefer to chill at home and relax. So, while you are relaxing, watching a movie or a web series would surely be a great idea. But, thinking what to watch? Well, don’t worry we are here to help you. Below is the list of movies and series that you can watch during the Christmas weekend on different OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and others… Also Read - Happy Birthday Anil Kapoor: Let's watch his journey from a background dancer to a superstar | Watch video

Dil Dhadakne Do (Amazon Prime Video)

’s Dil Dhadakne Do is a perfect family film to watch on Christmas weekend. It stars , , , , , and . The movie has drama, comedy, romance, and good music. So, what else do you want? Also Read - Why are Sushant Singh Rajput fans trending boycott Ranveer Singh's 83?

Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (Netflix)

Couples would like to watch something light-hearted and romantic this weekend. So, and ’s Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu will be a perfect choice for them. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Aamir Khan 'secretly' married to Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ranveer Singh's 83, Dhanush's Atrangi Re full movie leaked online and more

Little Things (Netflix)

One of the best series on OTT has to be Little Things. The series starring Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar streams on Netflix. There are four seasons of Little Things, so you can clearly binge-watch it this weekend.

(MX Player)

What else can be better than a movie to watch it with your family over the Christmas weekend? Enthiran, which also stars , is one of the best movies we have been in the Indian cinema.

(MX Player)

While and have decided to part ways, we cannot forget their amazing chemistry in the Telugu film Ye Maaya Chesave. So, if you want to watch a romantic movie over this weekend Ye Maaya Chesave will be just perfect.

November Story (Disney+ Hotstar)

If you want to watch something thrilling this weekend, then you can binge-watch starrer November Story. It’s a Tamil web series and Tamannaah’s performance in it was appreciated.

The Princess Switch (Netflix)

The Princess Switch starring , Sam Palladio, and Nick Sagar is a perfect film to enjoy with your family during the Christmas weekend. Well, there are two parts of the film on Netflix, so you can actually binge-watch it.

Isn’t it Romantic (Netflix)

It is the best feeling to watch a rom-com while chilling at home with your special one. So, Isn’t it Romantic starring Rebel Wilson, , Adam DeVine, and Priyanka Chopra can be a perfect date movie for you.

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

If you are in the mood to watch a series, then what else can be better than Emily in Paris. Two seasons of the Lily Collins starrer are available on Netflix, so you can binge-watch it over the weekend.