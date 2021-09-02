Cinderella Camila Cabello arrives with real-life Prince Charming Shawn Mendes at the red carpet and we cannot keep calm

They are young, talented and so madly in love. Senorita couple Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have been going steady since their music video came out. It looks like love is growing by the day for the couple. Camila Cabello arrived with Shawn Mendes at the red carpet. She looked lovely in a white crop top teamed with a tiered skirt made of tulle. On the other hand, he chose a black see-through shirt with white pants. Shawn Mendes' shirt was totally unbuttoned giving fans a glimpse of his chest. They looked so much in love. Fans showered love on ShawMila seeing this... Also Read - BTS' RM reveals his proudest moment; Ben Affleck scouts for engagement ring for Jennifer Lopez at Tiffany's and more Trending Hollywood news today

Living proof that fairytales can come true. ✨ Cinderella has brought her Prince Charming to the ball. (?: Getty) pic.twitter.com/XG4Jga60Eo — E! News (@enews) September 2, 2021

People say theirs no such thing as fairy tale relationships but these two make the exception — jane (@janes90875) September 2, 2021

This photos remind me of my prom photos with my high school girlfriend.. 20 years later im married to the most amazing man! — Edward Archibald Spatz-Barrena (@MarTEAnisEddy) September 2, 2021

Sweethearts. Love their love and happiness ?❤❤❤ — Niece Henley (@HenleyNiece) September 2, 2021

The couple refused to confirm or deny their affair for a long time after the paps captured their PDA at various locations in America. Now, it looks like they are comfortable in public. On The Late Late Show, she revealed that she had fallen completely in love with him. She said she was head over heels when she saw him for the first time 6-7 years back. She said that she felt that he did not have the same feelings for her. She said, "I was completely in love with him. And he was the one I thought didn’t love me back." James Corden has been cast as a mouse in Cinderella. Fans of ShawMila dote on the couple and so do we! Cinderella is coming on Amazon Prime Video with Camila Cabello as the leading lady. Also Read - From Alia Bhatt as Cinderella to Ranbir Kapoor as The Prince – here are the perfect picks for the Camila Cabello starrer's Bollywood version