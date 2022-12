People like to keep a tab on all the new and upcoming films, shows, and series that will be released every week. Well, sometimes this could turn out into a cumbersome task. To make your life better, we are here with a list of new movies and dramas released in theatres. The list of new releases is full of action, mystery, suspense, and much more. From ‘s An Action Hero to 's Cirkus; a look at more interesting and upcoming films. Also Read - Ahead of Ranveer Singh in Cirkus, list of Varun Dhawan, Kangana Ranaut and other actors who did double roles and their box office collections

HIT: The Second Case

HIT: The Second Case is a Telugu thriller that will star Adivi Sesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary in the lead roles. The film is directed by Sailesh Kolanu and the storyline of the movie is about a cop who ends up discovering new evidence as he tries to solve a murder case. The film is scheduled to release on December 2. Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas to avert box office clash with Cirkus and Ganapath? Producer clarifies

An Action Hero

Ayushmann Khurrana's action film An Action Hero will be released on December 2, 2022. The storyline of the film is about getting caught up in an accident in Haryana and Maanav starts hiding there. The film also stars , Mirabel Stuart, Hiten Patel, and more in lead roles.

Salaam

and Vishal Jethwa's film Salaam Venky will be released in theaters on December 9. The film is directed by . The film is a true story of a mother and her son Venky who suffers from Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Cirkus

Directed by , the film features Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandes, and in lead roles. The film is all set to spill its magic on December 23. The film is reportedly based on Angoor 1982 film.

Avatar: The Way of Water

Hollywood film Avatar: The Way of Water is made on a budget of around Rs. 1900 crores reportedly. The film will be released in theatres on December 16. The storyline of the film is about Jake Sully and Ney'tiri trying their level best to stay together. They have to leave their home and explore the regions of Pandora.