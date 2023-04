Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden starrer Citadel has released on OTT. The spy thriller is out on Amazon Prime Video. The two episodes of the series have been released and fans are already hooked to it. On social media, Citadel is trending among other topics as fans are raving about Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden's performances in the show. It is a web series and is available for all the watch on minimum subscription charge but even then Citadel has fallen prey to piracy. Also Read - Citadel star Priyanka Chopra is a perfect package for magazine covers; her latest looks will leave you mesmerized

and Richard Madden starrer Citadel gets hit by piracy

As per the latest reports, Citadel has leaked online and the full episodes are available to download for free. As per a report in Latestly, Citadel is not only available on torrent sites like Telegram and Tamilrockers but even on sites like like Filmywap, OnlineSerieswatches, 123Series, 123Seriesrulz , Filmyzilla and more. The reports come in only after few hours of Citadel's release. The act can affect Citadel's viewership. Also Read - Citadel review: Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden bring on the sizzle and thrill in this edgy spy thriller where action and emotion reign supreme

We at BollywoodLife sincerely condemn the act of piracy. It is a criminal offense under the Copyright act. Shows and films are meant to be watched in theatres or designated OTT platforms. Piracy not only affects the actors but it also disrespect the hard work put in by every member present on the sets. Also Read - Citadel star Priyanka Chopra recalls Malti Marie's premature birth and NICU journey; says, 'I would wake up every couple of minutes…’

Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden and the cast of Citadel put in a lot of efforts into the making as well as the promotions of the show. From India to London, Italy and more, the team of Citadel traveled across the globe to create buzz around it. There efforts paid off as Citadel has received thunderous response from the audience. On Twitter, Citadel is trending as fans are talking about the show and its intriguing storyline. Fans are impressed with the stellar acting of the stars and gripping story of spies. BollywoodLife gave Citadel three and half stars.

Check out some Twitter reviews of Citadel here.

Thread — #Citadel reviews “Her character’s story is immediately so fascinating and it feels like we’ve only just scratched the surface with it. Paired with some stellar action sequences, citadel is really a Bond audition for @priyankachopra” #CitadelOnPrime pic.twitter.com/WDqs7UNcKY — Priyanka Daily (@PriyankaDaily) April 27, 2023

The two episodes of the show are out and now fans are eagerly waiting to see the upcoming episodes of the show. An Indian version of Citadel is also coming up.