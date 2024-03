The camaraderie that Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar share is hilarious to another level. The actor's comic timing is a class part and we all have witnessed it many times the latest one was when he appeared on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 8 show, where the Bawal actor took hilarious digs at the filmmaker and called him names from Komolika Basu- the home breaker and more. Today the launch of his upcoming web series produced by Karan, at the event tried to touch Karan's feet but the filmmaker refused and said he doesn't want to age. Varun had a bang-on tell saying his dermatologist has done a fantastic job on him. To which the filmmaker defended himself by saying he hasn't done any job and is happy the way he is. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor to Ananya Panday: Star kids dazzle in their most glamarous outfits at an award show

Karan even took a sly dig at actors for doing all sorts of jobs(Cosmetic surgery). Samantha who plays the leading lead in the webseries also tried to sneakily touch Karan's feet and joined the fun with Varun.

Varun Dhawan and Samantha are all set for their first-ever web series together with Citadel: Honey Bunny. Amazon Prime hosted a grand event to launch its upcoming projects and one of its Citadel. Citadel: Honey Bunny (Hindi) Citadel: Honey Bunny has a riveting narrative that fuses the pulse-pounding elements of a gritty spy action thriller with the heartwarming allure of a love story, all set against the vibrant tapestry of the '90s. Honey Bunny is the Indian series within the Citadel universe.

Citadel is also a show of Priyanka Chopra and she won hearts with her role, in this Citadel: Honey Bunny Sam will reportedly play the role of Priyanka's mother. Indeed fans are waiting to witness this new Citadel starring Samantha and Varun.

Along with Citadel: Honey Bunny, Varun will be seen in V18 and produced by Jawan filmmaker Atlee Kumar.

Watch the video of Varun Dhawan