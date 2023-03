A new Citadel Trailer is out now starring Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden and others. Citadel is one of the most highly anticipated series from Amazon Studios which is produced by the Russo Brothers under the AGBO. Apart from Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the action thriller series also stars Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville. A couple of minutes ago, Amazon Prime Videos dropped a new trailer and boy, it is so thrilling and gripping! You won't be able to take your eyes off Priyanka and Richard and would be kicking asses in the most badass manner. Also Read - Citadel Trailer: Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci impress in this espionage thriller; Netizens hail the Desi Girl for another kickass project

Priyanka Chopra-Richard Madden scream chemistry an action in new Citadel trailer

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden starrer Citadel have been grabbing headlines in Hollywood News ever since the first trailer was released. The series is going to drop on 28th April on the OTT platform Amazon Prime across the globe. The makers released a new and high-on-action and chemistry trailer which has us wheezing already. If the first trailer, was intriguing for you all, the second trailer will give you goosebumps. Priyanka and Rochard have sizzling hot chemistry and you get that just at the beginning of the trailer.

Priyanka and Richard alongside Stanley and Lesley are everywhere on your screens. While we have seen Priyanka perform stunts in Bollywood movies, this is a Russo Brothers project and you get to see a different Priyanka in this one. She has outdone herself in this one. In the new Citadel trailer, Priyanka's attitude, action and romance is top-notch.

Watch the new Citadel trailer starring Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden here:



What is Citadel all about?

From the new Citadel trailer, we understand that Citadel fell about 8 years ago and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra) and Mason Kane (Richard Madden) who were the top agents of Citadel, went into hiding and start living a different life after their memories were wiped off. The downfall was brought by the operatives of Manticore, a rival syndicate. And now, as Manticore is on the verge of trying to form a new order that would threaten everything, Mason's collage from Citadel Bernard (Stanley Tucci) tracks him down. Mason then hunts Nadia down and thereafter they begin their espionage saga which is laced with high-octane action scenes and a relationship which is built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.

Citadel will premiere on April 28. Every Friday thereafter, new episodes will be released till May 26. Citadel is executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO and showrunner David Weil. Apart from Russo Brothers and David, the series also has several executive producers namely, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Scott Nemes, Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg (Midnight Radio), Newton Thomas Sigel and Patrick Moran.