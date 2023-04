Priyanka Chopra is here to conquer the world again. The leggy lass has already created a niche for herself not just in Bollywood but she is now a known face in Hollywood too. The actress has become a popular star in the West with some of the biggest names being on her friends list. Now, the diva is looking forward to the release of her web series Citadel. It's time to enter the world of new age espionage. She shares the screen space with Richard Madden in this one. The trailer of the show has already left everyone intrigued. Fans of Priyanka Chopra are desperately waiting for the Amazon Prime series to witness Priyanka Chopra being a badass spy. The actress is currently in Mumbai to promote the show and at the press conference she candid spoke about her life in the West. Also Read - Citadel stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden reveal what the Amazon Prime Video spy series is all about

Given that Priyanka Chopra Jonas has now extensively worked in Hollywood and Bollywood, she was asked to draw similarities between the two industries. The actress mentioned that there is a bit of a cultural difference between the two industries, however, the medium is the same. She said that when in the West, there's more of a system when it comes to timing and the process, but the rest remains the same The actress was quoted saying, 'I think the similarities are movies are movies, TV is TV. Wherever you go language is the same. The madness is the same. The only difference is of culture and that should not be touched or changed. About the differences, in the West, there is a lot of paperwork, there is stamping and signing. There's a lot of emailing. But here in India, we are little lax with timings, you know, the Indian stretchable time. However, the medium of the filming is the same."

Citadel that also stars Stanley Tucci and others will release on April 28, 2023 on Amazon Prime Video. There's a lot to the show and fans are truly excited for it. Especially, since it is coming from Russo Brothers. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden have started the promotional tour from India and it looks like the show is already in the path of being a hit. We can't wait to watch it!