Priyanka Chopra has successfully made a name for herself in the West. She is now the face of some of the biggest brands and films. She has worked extensively in the West for her to become one of the top stars. She is a global sensation and has made India proud. Next for her is Citadel. The spy thriller has her sharing the screen space with Game of Thrones star Richard Madden. The web series will go live on Amazon Prime Video and the stars have already kickstarted the promotions. The first press conference was held in India and both - Priyanka and Richard were their candid best. For those who don't know, an Indian version of Citadel is also in the making. It stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in lead roles. At the press conference, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was asked to share an advice for her two friends from India who will be a part of the show.

Does Priyanka Chopra have advice for Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu?

Priyanka being a sweet friend said that Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu do not need any advice as they are already accomplished actors. The diva mentioned that she met Varun Dhawan at the recent launch event of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre and she spoke to him about Citadel. They shared their experiences about shooting the shows and how the shows will connect. She expressed her excitement and even praised directors Raj and DK who are helming the Indian version of the show. The directors have been the force behind top shows like Farzi, The Family Man and more. We know that Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan have put in their hearts and soul in Citadel and so has Priyanka Chopra.

All about Citadel

Citadel will premiere on 28th April 2023 on Amazon Prime Video. The trailer of the show has already piqued the interest of the audience. It has action, drama, and all the elements of entertainment. At the press conference, Richard Madden was asked to share a reason why the audience should watch the show and he said that it has 100 percent of both action and emotions unlike other TV shows have bits of both in uneven quantity. Fans are excited for Citadel and so are we.