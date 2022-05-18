has a couple of interesting projects lined up and one of them is the web series Citadel. A few days ago, the actress resumed the shooting of the series, and today she shared an intense picture from the sets in which her face is bruised. PeeCee captioned the picture, “Did u have a tough day at work as well? #actorslife #citadel #adayinthelife @agbofilms @amazonstudios.” Well, after having a look at the picture the actress’ fans are quite worried about her. Also Read - After Jersey, Bachchhan Paandey debacle; Nikamma, Vikram Vedha and more South remakes to fail at the box office?

A fan commented on the post, “What happened are you ok?” Another fan wrote, “Omg for a sec I thought you got hurt.” One more fan commented, “Oh I can't wait for this show.” Also Read - Aashram 3: Is Esha Gupta's character for or against Babaji? Bobby Deol, Prakash Jha open up [Exclusive]

Citadel will be premiered on Amazon Prime Video, and it also stars Richard Madden. An Indian version of the show is also on the cards and it will feature and in the lead roles. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Poonam Pandey's lusty gesture while buying mango, RRR Hindi digital premiere date and more

Meanwhile, apart from Citadel, Priyanka will be seen in movies like It's All Coming Back to Me and Jee Le Zaraa. It's All Coming Back to Me will be releasing in February 2023, and Jee Le Zaraa is slated to go on the floors by the end of this year.

Well, apart from her movies and web series, the actress has been in the news for welcoming a baby girl, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, earlier this year via surrogacy. On Mother’s Day this year, PeeCee had shared a long post about her daughter.

The actress had posted, “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you.”