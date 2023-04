Citadel is the show that everyone is talking about. Today, the screening was held for celebs. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden stole the spotlight with their camaraderie on the red carpet. We can see how he held her hand as he walked her through the red carpet in that stunning blue printed gown. Talking to the media, Richard Madden said it was an hour to work with her. He said that he is aware of how much India treasures Priyanka Chopra and he does the same. Richard Madden said that she is a joy to be around on the sets. The two worked very hard in challenging environment for the web series. Also Read - Citadel Blue Carpet: Priyanka Chopra stuns in a printed gown; co-star Richard Madden cannot take his eyes off the diva as they walk the red carpet [View Pics]

Richard Madden also said that they had first met in Cannes. He said that there were 400 people but these two were seated together. It seems they vibed instantly. He said when he knew that Priyanka Chopra was doing Citadel, he was sure that they did have a good time. Fans are already showering nice comments on the new duo in town. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden discuss their intriguing characters in Citadel [Watch Video]

"It's an honour to be working with Priyanka. I know how much she's treasured here and I treasure her just as much. She's a joy to be around and a joy to work with." I love Richard and Priyanka's friendship ?♥️ pic.twitter.com/4Tb2S0FeFL — ?????????? (@noScrubs96) April 4, 2023

PRIYANKA AND RICHARD ARE GONNA BE THE DAETH OF ME JUST LOOK AT THEM ADMIRING EACH OTHER ????#PriyankaChopra #RichardMadden #CitadelOnPrime pic.twitter.com/D9kSnxWrmm — Miss kiya??‍♀️ (@PriyankaAnomaly) April 4, 2023

Priyanka Chopra has spoken about him as the most protective and secure co-star she has worked with. It seems he was very mindful of how their dynamics would work on screen so that both of them could shine to the fullest. Richard Madden is known for his work as Robb Stark on Game Of Thrones. He also won hearts with Netflix's Bodyguard. Born in Glasgow in a working class home, he took up theatre as a kid. In college, he began pursuing it more actively. Richard Madden is loved for his gentlemanly attitude. It seems the initial reports of Citadel are fabulous. Our wait is becoming more tougher. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra's advice for Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the Indian version of Citadel [Watch Video]