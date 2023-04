The Indian installment of the spy thriller series Citadel is being made by The Family Man fame Raj & DK. The series will be headlined by Varun Dhawan and south diva Samantha Ruth Prabhu. As per reports, the makers are looking out for other casts and finalizing them. The latest audition for the star cast is of Sikander Kher. The Monica O My Darling actor is reported to play an important role in the Amazon Prime Video series. Also Read - Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal to be parents soon? Here's the truth behind couple's visit to a 'fertility clinic'

Citadel is a huge project created across the world in different languages and all of them are linked to each other. The American installment is created by Russo Brothers starring and Richard Madden in the lead roles. While and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be a part of the Hindi version. The Indian chapter will also have some great talents from Bollywood and the newest to join the cast is Sikander Kher. A source close to the development reported that the son of is the latest addition to Citadel. He was also present at the India premier of the American version that took place in Mumbai.

Citadel is predicted to be one of the biggest shows of the year. Sikander Kher who has worked on various OTT projects will collaborate for the first time with Raj and DK who have created the popular web series The Family Man and Farzi. He will share the screen with Varun Dhawan and who play the role originally essayed by Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra respectively.

Before the Hindi version of Citadel, the American installment will be released on Amazon Prime Video. The team of American TV series is on a promotional spree and kickstarted it with India. The India premiere of the show was held recently in the attendance of all big names from Bollywood.