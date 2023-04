Priyanka Chopra said it loud and clear that she will not work with people whom she doesn't like as she is done with all that long back ago. Priyanka who will be seen next in a global spy web series Citadel along with Russo Brothers made a clarification when asked What’s one thing that is non-negotiable for her when choosing films or any projects, to which the actress said it upright that she will never work with people she doesn't like," I will not work with people I don't like and that is non-negotiable for me, I am done with working with I don't like and will not be doing that any more". Also Read - Citadel: Priyanka Chopra lists out similarities and differences between Bollywood and Hollywood; here's what she has to say

Priyanka Chopra sets her boundaries

This statement of Priyanka comes straight after her confession of being cornered in Bollywood that went viral. Priyanka Chopra who is a global phenomenon right now has seen a lots of ups and downs in her journey and clearly right now she is at the stage where she doesn't what to deal with people she for like, well it's rare that a heroine can choose that even in Bollywood right now, we have seen so many actors and actresses talking about how they didn't like few people but due to good script they chose to take it with the pinch of the salt.

After Priyanka spoke about being tired of politics in Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut claimed that the world knew it was Karan Johar who cornered her due to her friendship with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, but at the NMACC event we saw Karan and Priyanka meeting and greeting each other happily and clearly it looks like PC have let the bygones be bygones.

Priyanka Chopra work front and more

Priyanka Chopra who is making her fans extremely restless for Citadel ever since the trailer launch of the show will be seen doing another Bollywood film Je Le Zaraa along with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, but seems like that isn't happening anytime soon but it is one of the most awaited films of PC in Bollywood right now. On personal front Priyanka Chopra is in an extremely happy space with hubby Mick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and the desi girl is currently in India with her entire family and there are speculations that she will attending sister Parineeti Chopra's engagement with AAP leader Raghav Chadha.