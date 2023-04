Citadel is just a few days away from its release and the new world of espionage will be among us on 28th April 2023. The American installment of the spy thriller series is headlined by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden. Ever since the series was announced fans got super excited to see the Quantico actress return to action and the first press conference was held today in Mumbai. The stars of the show got candid with the media as they spoke about the upcoming highly anticipated web series. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden revealed what Citadel is all about Also Read - Citadel: Priyanka Chopra reveals why she spoke up on being cornered in Bollywood now

During the press conference, PC said Citadel started about five years ago. And it's taken that long because the show is extremely ambitious and there was a lot of development that happened. What was presented to me by Jen Southie, Jen Prasafie, who's the head of Amazon Studios, was she wanted to create an international global franchise, which is an original IP that truly connects the world. So when we talk about diversity, Amazon is very much about diversity, and true diversity is represented internationally."

She further added, "Not just with having different skin tones, but hearing the way people speak, actually delving into culture. And this show has the incredible ability to span across every country, every continent. So I didn't even know the story and I was like, yeah, you're doing it fantastic.

Richard Madden spoke of why Citadel sets apart for him, he said, “Thing that really set apart from, I suppose, a bunch of other things that I've done is this concept of duality. Not only can we play 2 characters each, but then having your memory white and create this whole other person. The idea of that and the concept of what parts of you are built into you as a human and what bits. Our learned experience from traumatic childhood, et cetera. And how can we play with that concept of our humanity? That's what we're going.”

Citadel is an American science fiction action thriller television series starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. Both will feature as Cital Agents Nadia Sinh and Mason Kane. The spy thriller series has been created by Josh Appelbaum and Bryan Oh and produced by Russo Brothers. Citadel will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has an exciting slate of upcoming projects. She will be next seen in the Russo Brothers spy thriller Citadel. Apart from this, she has a romantic drama Love Again in which will be romancing her husband Nick Jonas who makes a cameo. Apart from international projects she also has a Bollywood movie in the pipeline. PeeCee will be seen sharing the screen with and in 's Jee Le Zaraa.