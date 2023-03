Citadel Trailer is now out. It features Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden as spies and the trailer looks just fantastic. For a long time now, everyone across the globe has been looking forward to Citadel, the web series which is directed by none other than Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame fame. Just a couple of minutes ago, Amazon Prime Videos dropped the Citadel Trailer online. And it is not going viral on the internet like crazy! Fans who wanted to watch Priyanka are going gaga over the gorgeous beauty.

Citadel Trailer: Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci impress

So, the Citadel Trailer is out and trending in Hollywood News and Entertainment News already. The trailer begins with Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra. They both are in a train which meets with an accident. A bomb blast rendered them with memory loss. And both Richard and Priyanka only remember each other but vaguely. Richard's character tracks her down and tries to get acquainted with her. Priyanka, on the other hand, seems like she doesn't remember him. He tells her that they both are spies but she doesn't listen.

In the Citadel Trailer Priyanka tells him that she has seen him in her dreams before. We are then introduced to Stanley Tucci's character who seems to be their leader or a leader of some organisation. He tells them that they both were a part of Citadel a spy agency which is loyal to no nation. After being double-crossed by one of their own, a need for new order arose. Stanley enlists Priyanka and Richard's help. The Citadel Trailer is packed with action scenes and some romantic scenes between Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra. Their chemistry is another thing to watch out for but the for now the espionage angle hooks you in.

Watch the Citadel Trailer video starring Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden and more here:



Citadel Trailer impresses netizens

Netizens have watched the Citadel Trailer and are going gaga over the same. For years, it seems they have been waiting. Citadel is going to release on 28th April which is still far. Fans have expressed how they cannot wait for the web series to drop on Amazon Prime already. Fans have hailed Priyanka Chopra for picking yet another interesting project. Check out the tweets here:

Queen Priyanka Chopra Jonas is going to slay Hollywood and the world. Mark my words, she is winning an Emmy for this one! — Depersonalization Support ?️‍? (@DPDRSupport) March 6, 2023

The spy game has just levelled up ? watch the English trailer for @citadelonprime, a new series featuring the dynamic duo @_richardmadden & @priyankachopra #CitadelOnPrime, Apr 28

Meanwhile, the Indian version of Citadel is being shot in the country and it stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan. The Indian version of Citadel is being helmed by Raj and DK.