OTT has become an important part of many people’s lives. Many people now consume content on digital platforms at their own time and convenience. If you are always looking for new content on OTT, we are here to help. Code M 2, Innale Vare Cyber War and more web series and films are all set to release on OTT this week. So have a look at the list below and plan your OTT watching. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Johnny Depp to release music album with Jeff Beck after winning case against Amber Heard; BTS boys express love for ARMY and more

Code M 2 – June 9

Innale Vare – June 9

Cyber War – June 10

Kinnerasani – June 10

starrer Code M 2 is a Hindi drama web-series. The first season received a lot of love and expectations are high from this one too. , , Seema Biswas, Keshav Sadhna and others play important roles in the web series. It will be streaming on Sony Liv., Nimisha Sajayan, and Antony Varghese star in in lead roles in this one. Directed by Jis Joy, it will be premiering on Sony Liv. Nimisha was fabulous in The Great Indian Kitchen and we would love to see what she has in store for us in this one.Starring and in lead roles, this one revolves around the treat in the digital world. It will be streaming on Voot.Directed by Ramana Teja, this one stars Kalyaan Dhev, Ann Sheetal, Ravindra Vijay, Kashish Khan, Mahathi Bikshu and others in key roles. It will be premiering on Sony Liv.

So which of the above are you most excited for? Tweet to us @bollywood_life and let us know.